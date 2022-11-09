Paul Mescal was hit with anxiety over making his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers public.

The ‘Normal People’ actor, 26, has been dating the 28-year-old singer since 2020 after they connected on an Instagram Live chat during lockdown and following her tweet about feeling “sad and horny” after watching the sex-filled BBC Three series.

He told GQ magazine on Tuesday (08.11.22) about confirming their relationship in November last year when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala: “That was the anxiety of like, ‘Oh f***, does that mean that we are public property?

“And I think it’s like, no, that’s what couples choose to do. It’s just how I choose to operate.”

He added about striking a “happy medium” with having “a public relationship be private, on my terms”: “That’s satisfying because it just means you’re not travelling around under the cover of night, trying to hide your movements from the world.

“Nor will I ever truly go into depth with anybody about what that relationship means to me or what the inner life of that relationship is.”

His comments come after the actor was reported to be set to marry Phoebe.

The couple were said to be “officially engaged” in a profile of Paul in The Observer newspaper on Sunday. (06.11.22.)

It noted Paul and Phoebe “are now engaged” – but the piece has since been updated to read “are reported to be engaged”.

Paul also told GQ about their romance: “To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

Phoebe told NME in May she thought Paul was a “cute boy” after becoming a fan of after watching him on ‘Normal People’, adding: “I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.”

The pair were seen gushing over each other on an Instagram Live meeting, with Paul admitting: “I think it’s well documented that I love your music,” while Phoebe replied: “Well, that makes me blush.”