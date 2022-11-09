Avril Lavigne calls herself the “Motherf*****’ Princess”.

The 38-year-old ‘Complicated’ singer told the new issue of INLOVE magazine she uses the phrase as she considers herself a “boss”.

Reflecting on her long career, she added: 'I've always called myself the Mother F*****' Princess because I am my own boss.

“My view hasn’t really changed much, other than the fact that I started out as a 17-year-old, and I’m a woman now.”

She added about the music business: “The industry has changed a lot. People buy fewer albums and stream more than ever.

“Social media obviously plays a huge part in it, and I enjoy using it when it comes naturally to me. But my whole life, music has come first. The music has to be great before anything else matters.”

Avril also told her fans “you don’t need to be like anyone else to be great”.

Her debut 2002 album ‘Let Go’ thrust Avril into the spotlight and became the best selling album of the 21st century by a Canadian artist.

The singer, who is signed to Travis Barker’s record label, is engaged to musician Mod Sun, 35, and recently collaborated with Yungblud for their song, ‘I’m a Mess’.

She is set to play in Japan this week before heading to Europe in 2023 for a series of gigs.