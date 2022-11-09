Jennifer Aniston has "zero regrets" about her IVF journey.

The 53-year-old actress was fiercely determined to have a baby at one point in time, but Jennifer thinks the experience has actually made her stronger.

She shared: "All the years and years and years of speculation ... It was really hard.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Jennifer insisted she doesn't dwell on her IVF struggles and she's now looking to the future.

She told Allure magazine: "I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore."

Jennifer - who was married to Hollywood star Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005 - has also rubbished the suggestion that the reason she didn't have a baby was because she was "selfish".

She added: "I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."

Jennifer also insisted that she actually feels better than ever at the age of 53.

The 'Friends' actress explained: "I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s.

"We needed to stop saying bad s*** to ourselves. You’re going to be 65 one day and think, I looked f****** great at 53."