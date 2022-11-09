Gisele Bundchen has enjoyed a "relaxing" vacation with her kids after finalising her divorce.

The 42-year-old model and Tom Brady recently announced their break-up, and Gisele subsequently took their kids - Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine - to their Costa Rica home for a "little vacation".

A source told E! News: "Gisele took her kids to their Costa Rica home.

"After the divorce was settled, she wanted to get away to her happy place. They have been relaxing, playing with their dogs on the beach and surfing. They wanted to get away from it all and have a little vacation."

Gisele and Tom, 45, were married for 13 years - but the celebrity duo wasted little time in reaching a divorce settlement.

A source previously explained: "They worked out settlement details and once everything was agreed upon there was no reason to wait. They're both ready to move on and move ahead."

Jacqueline Newman, a divorce attorney of Berkman Bottger Newman and Schein LLP, also explained how their settlement was dealt with so straightforwardly.

She said: "They had already entered into a settlement agreement, which typically includes both financial and custodial issues. By the time it was filed, they already had custody, child support, alimony figured out."

Despite this, Newman - who is not connected to either party - explained that a judge still needed to approve the settlement agreement.

She said: "After a couple agrees on everything, the judge takes a look at the agreement and approves it.

"There are situations where judges reject the agreement, usually in a child support situation. But that happens rarely, and usually if the child support seems to be skewed. But that clearly isn't an issue here."