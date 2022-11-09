Rebel Wilson was devastated to learn that she had "no viable embryos" during her fertility struggle.

The 42-year-old actress recently announced that she's welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate - but Rebel has now opened up about her fertility journey, revealing that she received some "terrible news" while she was shooting 'The Almond and the Seahorse', her new drama film.

Rebel shared: "During the filming I received some terrible news that all my harvested eggs up until that point had not survived being thawed.

"So I'd lost a huge amount of weight and been through three surgeries at that point and no viable embryos. It was devastating."

Despite this, Rebel was keen to keep pursuing her dream of having a baby.

She told PEOPLE: "I knew that my desire to become a mother was so strong, that I needed to keep trying."

Rebel announced the arrival of her first child via a social media post.

The Hollywood star - who is in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma - wrote on Instagram: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate [heart emoji]

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift.The BEST gift!! (sic)"

Rebel also revealed that she's already "learning quickly" about the challenges of motherhood.

The actress - who went public with her relationship with Ramona in June - continued: "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. [heart emojis] (sic)"