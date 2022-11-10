Snoop Dogg is set to produce a biopic about his own life.

The 51-year-old rap legend has joined forces with Universal Pictures, director Allen Hughes and writer Joe Robert Cole to make the upcoming biopic.

Snoop - who will produce alongside Allen and Sara Ramaker - said in a statement: "I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind.

"It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

Donna Langley, the chairwoman of Universal, is similarly excited about the project.

Donna said: "Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture.

"We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist."

Universal previously enjoyed huge success with the Oscar-nominated 'Straight Outta Compton', which grossed more than $200 million.

The upcoming biopic will feature some of Snoop's most popular songs, and it will also be the first film from Snoop’s Death Row Pictures, after he purchased the brand earlier this year.

The rap icon previously hinted at the possibility of releasing his "life story" under the Death Row label.

He said: "I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and re-release their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story."