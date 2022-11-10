Jennifer Aniston would "love a relationship".

The 53-year-old actress doesn't "have any interest" in getting married again - but she's still hopeful of finding love.

Asked if she would ever get married again, Jennifer - who was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux - replied: "Never say never, but I don’t have any interest.

"I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

Jennifer confessed that intimacy is something that she's always kept at arm's length.

However, the actress now believes that she's entering a new chapter in her life.

She told Allure magazine: "I feel like I’m coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light.

"I have had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn’t healed from the time I was a little kid. I’m a very independent person. Intimacy has always been a little [at arm's length].

"I’ve realised you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress. Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?"

Jennifer now feels as though she's "coming out of hibernation".

And the Hollywood star is keen to write her own life story one day, which will include her IVF journey.

She said: "I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth.

"I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide."