Chrissy Teigen's son Miles has received stitches after his "first official accident".

The 36-year-old pregnant model - who has son Miles, four, and daughter Luna, six, with her husband John Legend - has revealed their boy needed stitches on his forehead, which wasn't how she expected his first injury to go.

Sharing a photo of him with a band aid on his head, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "Well I had always predicted a broken arm first but stitches inched in as Miles' first official accident."

Back in June, the proud mum joked her kids are "keeping it exciting these days" and they aren't afraid to play rough with each other.

She quipped: "I've also never seen such competitive human beings in my life. I swear we are keeping both of them but they act like we are fixin to ditch one."

And later that month, she Miles had actually accidentally knocked out his older sister's tooth.

She shared a video of her kids running inside in their bathing suits as Miles shouted: "I got Luna's tooth out. I knocked her mouth, and it just came out."

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star announced in August that she was pregnant but admitted she had been "too nervous" to tell fans because of her previous struggles, having lost their son Jack late into her pregnancy in September 2020.

She wrote on Instagram: "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

In September, Chrissy revealed that she lost her son Jack to abortion, not a miscarriage, as the model also admitted to needing a "medical intervention" to save her own life.

She explained: "Two years ago when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heart-breaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."