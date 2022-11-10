Sylvester Stallone says his family "come first" after calling off his divorce.

The 76-year-old Hollywood legend's wife Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage, but the couple - who have daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, together - have since reconciled their relationship, and Sly was joined by his wife and their eldest girls at the premiere of Paramount+ show 'Tulsa King' on Wednesday night (09.11.22).

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: "I used to have my priorities all screwed up, you know, work came first, and eventually, I came out of that delusional thinking, and they come first.

"So, you're right, to actually have them here, that's what it's all about."

Despite the family being in a better place now, the couple's marriage troubles will be a prominent part of their upcoming reality show.

He previously said: "Of course it’s part of the show. It’s the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you’re making other plans.' Hopefully, you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is.

"Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again."

Meanwhile, Stallone described the project as "the ultimate home movie".

He explained: "This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity.

"I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, 'Oh God, you must be in trouble.' Just the opposite."