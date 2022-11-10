Demand for jobs that require computer science, AI or machine learning skills in the UK could increase by 40 percent over a five-year period.

That is according to new research commissioned by Amazon from Capital Economics, with experts suggesting that teaching AI skills in secondary schools could help to fill the ever-increasing demand for AI and computer science-related roles.

Lauren Kisser, the Technology Director at Amazon and UK Ambassador for Amazon Future Engineer, said: "AI is the world’s fastest growing technology and the UK is striving to be among the world’s leaders in this field, with 56 percent of businesses planning to increase investment in AI technologies within the next three years."

AI-related roles could ultimately contribute as much as £71 billion a year to the UK economy.

Amazon is doing its bit to support this trend by launching the Alexa Young Innovator Challenge, an educational programme for secondary school pupils.

Lauren explained: "Through the Alexa Young Innovator Challenge, we hope to not only build confidence in students’ ability to understand and control this incredible technology but also inspire young minds, regardless of their background, to realise their potential as creators, thinkers and builders of the future; using AI to create innovative solutions to real world problems."

Amazon has also created a list of AI jobs of the future. The list features jobs such as paramedic drone programmer, smart-assisted sports coach, AI speech coach, metaverse architect, and zero Carbon transportation planner.