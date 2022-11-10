Elon Musk has warned Twitter users that the platform will "do lots of dumb things" in the coming months.

The billionaire businessman recently acquired the micro-blogging platform in a deal worth $44 billion, and Elon has warned users that Twitter will soon be trialling a number of different ideas.

He wrote: "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.

"We will keep what works and change what doesn’t."

Elon made the comment shortly after it was confirmed that he'd sold 19.5 million shares in Tesla.

The outspoken businessman is the CEO of the electric car maker, but the US financial watchdog confirmed that he'd sold a shareholding worth around $3.95 billion shortly after he acquired Twitter.

Meanwhile, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey recently claimed that he had grown the company "too quickly".

Dorsey made the statement after Twitter announced widespread redundancies in a bid to cut costs.

Speaking about the staff, he said in a statement: "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realise many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that."

Dorsey added: "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment ... or ever … and I understand."