Twitter is determined to make the platform "safer every day".

Yeol Roth, the head of trust and safety at Twitter, has reassured users of the micro-blogging platform that Twitter is doing everything it can to tackle "harmful" content.

Roth said: "Update on our efforts to combat hateful conduct: We've not only mitigated the recent surge in harmful behavior, but have reduced impressions on this content in Search by ~95 percent relative to even prior baseline levels. We're continuing our work to make Twitter safer every day. (sic)"

In October, Roth explained how Twitter was seeking to confront the problem.

He said in a series of posts at the time: "Since Saturday, we’ve been focused on addressing the surge in hateful conduct on Twitter. We’ve made measurable progress, removing more than 1500 accounts and reducing impressions on this content to nearly zero. Here’s the latest on our work, and what’s next.

"Our primary success measure for content moderation is impressions: how many times harmful content is seen by our users. The changes we’ve made have almost entirely eliminated impressions on this content in search and elsewhere across Twitter.

"Impressions on this content typically are extremely low, platform-wide. We’re primarily dealing with a focused, short-term trolling campaign. The 1500 accounts we removed don’t correspond with 1500 people; many are repeat bad actors.

"Impressions don’t tell the whole story. These issues aren’t new, and the people targeted by hateful conduct aren’t numbers or data points. We’re going to continue investing in policy and technology to make things better. (sic)"