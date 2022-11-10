FIFA’s first four video games without EA will use blockchain.

The quartet of games coming from the sports governing body - just in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - will use Web 3.0 technology and will deploy blockchain in some manner.

They said: “Gaming and esports are some of the fastest-growing opportunities for FIFA as it continues to expand into new digital spaces, platforms and games that are already welcoming football fans on to them.

“The new gaming integrations, all of which are designed with web 3.0 and the future of digital engagement in mind, are playable around the tournament and each have a unique twist on the globe’s biggest football tournament.”

The first title will be the Altered State Machine-developed ‘AI League: FIFA World Cup 2022 Edition’ that has been dubbed a “4-on-4 casual football game, played between AI-controlled characters, with player input at fun and tactical moments”.

According to a release from the developer, they will debut the game with a 10-week prediction component that includes “digital and physical prizes”.

FIFA with also debut ‘FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the Upland Metaverse’ with Uplandme - a blockchain marketplace that allows for the exchange of virtual properties - serving as developers.

In addition, they see a merger between Phygti a “fan engagement mobile application” for ‘FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022’, which has been hailed as a place where “fans can augment a golden-globe-football from the palm of their hands into their real-life environment, own a limited fragment of it to attach and eternalize their handpicked FIFA World Cup pictures and video moments.”

Finally, gamers can get their hands on ‘Matchday Challenge: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition’, which is sold as a “highly engaging casual social prediction game based on football cards”.

The announcement comes after FIFA moved away from developer EA after nearly three decades together and the release of ‘FIFA 2023’ being the last game to stem from their collaboration.

EA recently unveiled their plans to rename their games as ‘EA Sports FC’, which will mark “a new era in July 2023”.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president responded to the move, saying the “only authentic” experienced will come baring his organisaton’s branding.

He said: “I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans.”