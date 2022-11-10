Jason Momoa wanted to take his pet pig to the 'Slumberland' premiere.

The 43-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday (09.11.22) wearing purple pyjamas and clutching a cuddly pig because it would have been too "gnarly" to bring his porcine pal, who also features in the film, to the city.

Asked why he didn't bring his pig to the premiere, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh, he's in Hawaii! He's a wild boar, so I couldn't bring him with me.

"I think it would've been pretty gnarly though."

'Slumberland' sees Jason play eccentric outlaw Flip in the world of dreams, who helps guide young orphan Nemo (Marlow Barkley) through the titular place, where her stuffed pig turns into the real thing.

And the former 'Game of Thrones' star had a "lot of fun" with his 13-year-old co-star.

He said: "We just had a lot of fun, man.

"Marlow's just like, she's a handful! Yeah, she's so intelligent, fun, we had a great time.

"[The movie is] fun, man, I’m excited. Hopefully people will like it."

Jason revealed earlier this month he had adopted a pig.

Sharing two videos of himself with the pig on Instagram, Jason wrote: "This is why I can't work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops."

The Hawaiian star joked he couldn't decide between naming the pig Lau Lau or Manapua, with both names referring to two popular dishes in his homeland.

According to the Food Network, Lau Lau is pork with butterfish wrapped in taro leaves, while Manapua are steamed beef buns.

In one of the videos, the 'Game of Thrones' actor says: "You want to come to the Slumberland premiere? We can paint your nails pink and put a little top hat on you."

In the background, his mother can be heard responding: "I think that'd be a little over the top since you just got him."

But Jason points out: "Well, mom, I'm kind of over the top."

Jason - who eventually settled on calling his new pet Lau Lau - is a well-known animal lover, and in a 2019 interview on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' he revealed he has a donkey, two half wolves, a ball python and a dog.