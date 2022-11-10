50 Cent has branded Madonna "pathetic".

The 'Candy Shop' rapper has hit out at the 64-year-old singer over her raunchy TikTok videos after she recently shared a post in which she donned a see-through shirt with lace bra, corset, and black jeans as she lip-synched to Baby Keem's track 'Vent'.

50 shared a screenshot of Madonna with text that read: "Madonna Using Rap Music For Clout On TikTok Is Pathetic And Truly Disturbs My Spirit.(sic)"

He then added in the caption: "I told ya’ll grand ma was on bulls***! Like a virgin at 64 LOL.(sic)"

This isn't the first time the 47-year-old star - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - has mocked Madonna.

In June, he reposted one of her scantily-clad photos amongst pictures of aliens to contract their looks.

He captioned it: "I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.(sic)"

While the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker hasn't responded this time round, she blasted 50 last December after he criticised her for posing in her lingerie.

She shared a photo of them hugging on Instagram and wrote: "Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend.

"Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult."

Meanwhile, the 'Hung Up' singer seemingly came out as gay recently after posting a cryptic video on TikTok.

In the clip, Madonna - who has been married to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie - threw some underwear at a bin along with the caption: "If I miss, I'm Gay!"

The pop star failed to hit the target, and the camera then cut back to her as she shrugged and walked away.