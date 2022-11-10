Anya Taylor-Joy has been "craving" time with her boyfriend Malcolm McRae.

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress bought a flat in east London last year and while she's been away working for a lot of time since then, she loves nothing more than just experience "life together" with the musician, even if they're just doing chores and other mundane tasks.

Speaking to the December/ January issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine - who have named her Actress of the Year - she said: "‘I was very excited by the notion of putting a toothbrush down, knowing that I didn’t have to pick it up again.

"I have now not seen that toothbrush in about a year, but at the time it felt great. It’s fun to wake up and go to breakfast and service the car and sort out stuff... I know that sounds silly, but that’s what we’re craving. We’re craving just, like, life together."

The 'Menu' actress has learned to treat red carpet appearances and other promotional duties as creative challenges because she "panics" if she thinks about putting herself into the public eye.

She explained: "I think I struggle with the idea of people being interested in me as a person, because that’s not what I put out there. If I make it about myself, that’s when I start to panic, whereas if it’s an art form, it’s so much easier. I’m lucky enough to work with people who are as obsessively creative as I am, and we build whole narratives together. That makes it fun, because I’m an artist, and making art is all I want to do."

Anya, 26, lived in Argentina until she was six years old and her family moved to the UK, and she believes her childhood experiences prepared her well for the "nomadic nature" of an acting career.

She said: "I feel like, as a kid, I got the best possible training for the nomadic nature of this job... Now, when people ask me where home is, I say, home is wherever I’ve slept for longer than two nights."

