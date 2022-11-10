Khloe Kardashian is healing "so well" after having a tumour removed from her face.

The 38-year-old star confirmed a few weeks ago she had undergone an operation to have a precancerous melanoma removed from her cheek and after being spotted out and about, including at the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this week, with a bandage on her face, she revealed she's been asked to keep the surgery site covered for six months.

While Khloe is unsure she will stick to the timeline, she's hopeful her scarring will be minimal.

A fan tweeted: “Koko, so proud of you for taking care of your skin and rocking your band-aid at all these high-fashion events. Do you know when you get to take it off?”

She replied: “Trust me it’s not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be. right now it’s healing so wonderfully.

“I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long.

“It’s already been a couple months and I’m really proud that I’ve been this diligent with it.”

Khloe explained to her Instagram followers last month she was wearing a bandage she'd had a cancer scare.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.

"Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face. (sic)"

The reality star subsequently explained that her face is currently "healing".

Khloe also speculated that she'll have a scar on her face for some time to come.

She said: "I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer @garthfishermd was able to get everything - all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look [heart emojis] (sic)"