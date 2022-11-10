Electronic Arts predicted Argentina will win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

The video games developer - who is ending their deal with FIFA to produce their video games after nearly 30 years - have put their money on the South American team to take home the cup for the first time since 1986 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The conclusion that Lionel Messi’ side will snatch victory against nearby Brazil was reached using their World Cup rankings included in the newly out World Cup Kick-Off and Tournament modes in FIFA 2023.

The game guesses the final score will be 1-0 and that Messi will also take home the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.

EA has correctly guessed the winners of the last three World Cup sides; Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014 and France in 2018.

In their prediction, England’s team only gets to the Round of 16 before getting knocked out by France by a disappointing 1-0.

Their modelling has proved less successful for other games, such as gauging the winner of the NFL’s Super Bowl, as they have only got the five out of the last 11 winners using the model in their Madden franchise.

This will be the last World Cup the publisher will create FIFA’s video games. However, they recently shared their plans to rebrand their games as EA Sports FC’, which will mark “a new era in July 2023”.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president responded by ruling the “only authentic” experience will come bearing his organization’s branding.

He said: “I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans.”