Wynonna Judd admits recreating The Judds' 1991 Farewell Tour was "painful as hell".

The 58-old singer rose to fame alongside her mother Naomi - who took her own life in April 2022 at the age of 76 after years of suffering from depression - and earlier this month she revisited the site of their final show together decades later for 'The Judds: Love Is Alive' tribute concert.

Reflecting on being back at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University for the show - which will air on CMT in March - she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They say that when you pass on that all these things flash through your mind.

"I got out of the car and I thought about my mom telling me what she told me that night and just the memories...

"It was the past and the present and the future all in one night. It's painful as hell.

"I'm writing a song with my husband where I talk about [how] I'm somewhere between hell and hallelujah."

Prior to Naomi's death, the mother-and-daughter duo had planned to stage a reunion tour and in the wake of her mother's passing, and Wynonna was determined to celebrate her legacy by carrying on with the shows alongside fellow country stars such as Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, and Trisha Yearwood.

Although continuing with the tour she and her late mother planned to do together has been "really hard", the experience has also been "therapeutic".

She explained: "It's interesting, the fans, I trust them and they trust me. We grew up together. The fans loved me so much. I feel elevated if that makes sense.

"I feel held and supported and loved. The music just takes me and pulls me forward. Find something that you love so much that you'll do it no matter what shape you're in, that's what I do every night...

"I go in faith and just watch what happens and it's amazing... I really don't know what I would do without music. I don't know that I could make it."