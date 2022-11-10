Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are expected to perform at Takeoff's memorial service.

The two stars are set to take to the stage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday (11.11.22), where fans and loved ones will gather for a celebration of life in honour of the Migos rapper, who was shot and killed last week, TMZ reports.

Tickets for the service at the 20,000-capacity arena have already sold out.

Georgia residents were granted free tickets and it was previously reported those who have been granted access to the service will have their phones "confiscated".

Alicia previously paid tribute to Takeoff following the news of his death.

She tweeted: "This is too much. It's like every day. RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones. We are losing too many too soon!!"

The 28-year-old musician was shot on a balcony outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in the early hours of 1 November, and his record label, Quality Control, previously condemned the "senseless violence" that lead to his death.

They said in a statement: "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff.

"Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.

"Please respect his family and friends and we all continue to process this monumental loss."

Takeoff’s killer is still on the loose at the time of writing, police confirmed.

Houston officers confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday (01.11.22) they are still hunting for the murderer and urged the public to “step up” with more information to help catch the perpetrator.

Sgt Michael Arrington, the lead investigator on the case, said: “We are looking for any information at this time. We know the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages, tweets, vines, videos. We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case.

“We want to find justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now... help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

Previous reports said a fight had broken out following a game of dice, with police confirming at least two firearms were used in Takeoff’s killing.