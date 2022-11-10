Kaley Cuoco has praised Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her fertility struggles.

The 'Flight Attendant' actress - who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey - thanked the 'Morning Show' star for her candid revelation about failed IVF treatments in a new cover interview with Allure magazine and urged people to stop judging women when they don't know the reasons behind their actions.

Kaley wrote on Instagram: "You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes..stop assuming and judging every little thing! @jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!(sic)"

In the interview, Jennifer, 53, slammed all the "speculation" she has faced over the years as to why she doesn't have children and admitted it made things "really hard" for her when she was "throwing everything" at trying to get pregnant.

She said: "All the years and years and years of speculation ... It was really hard.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

The former 'Friends' star insisted she doesn't dwell on her IVF journey and she's now looking to the future.

She said: "I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore."

Jennifer also blasted speculation her first marriage to Brad Pitt ended because she wouldn't have a baby.

She said: "I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."