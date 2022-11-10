Warren Beatty is being sued by a woman who alleged he coerced her into sex when she was 14 years old.

The 85-year-old actor wasn't listed by name in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday (07.11.22) by Kristina Hirsch, but lists the defendant as “a renowned and well-known actor and producer” who was nominated for an academy award for his role as Clyde in 1967’s 'Bonnie and Clyde'.

The woman, who now lives in Louisiana, alleged she met the screen legend on a movie set in 1973 - when he was 35 and she was 14 - and he paid her "undue attention", commenting on her looks and giving her his phone number, before calling her several times, as well as inviting her to his hotel, taking her on car rides, offering to help with her homework and making several remarks about her losing her virginity.

According to the legal documents, the defendant “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child”.

Kristina was "initially thrilled" by the attention and believed herself to be in a romantic relationship with the 'Heaven Can Wait' actor, but is now seeking compensation for psychological, mental and emotional distress, as she claimed she has issues with trust and control” and problems interacting with authority figures as a result of sexual abuse.

The complaint stated: “As a direct result of the molestation by defendant Doe, plaintiff has had issues with her personal life, such as issues with trust and control.

“These feelings have caused plaintiff substantial emotional distress, guilt, anxiety, nervousness and fear.”

The suit was filed via a 2019 law which opened a three-year "look-back window" for claims of child sexual abuse that would otherwise have been dismissed by the statute of limitations.