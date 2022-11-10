Gwyneth Paltrow "scrapes her tongue" every morning.

The 50-year-old actress took to social media on Wednesday (10.11.22) to explain to her 8.2million followers her "morning wellness routine" and revealed that she starts every day by using a Boka Rasana Stainless Steel Tongue Cleaner and swishing oil round in her mouth in an effort to remove bacteria.

She said: "Happy Wellness Wednesday! People have been asking me about my actual wellness routine on a Wednesday, so I filmed some of it I start my day with a tongue scrape and an oil pull. "

The Goop founder added that she then practices transcendental meditation - which encourages a restful state of mind beyond thinking as opposed to chanting or breathing - for 20 minutes before going through a weekly dance routine and eventually using her own hair restore serum and products from Jennifer Aniston's haircare range from Lolavie after her workout.

Alongside a picture of a white chair, she wrote on Instagram: "The mediate for 20 minutes, I practise TM (transcendental meditation), @thedavidlynchfoundation. I start every Wednesday with dance @tracyandersononlinestudio. Post-workout, I put in our Restore and Shine Hair Oil."(sic)

The 'Shallow Hal' star - who finishes her morning routine by drinking celery juice - added that the "most useful wellness tool" she has found is the Myotape sleep strips, which she claims create the "best quality sleep" because they allow her to breathe through her nose during the night before waking up.

She said: "This is probably the best wellness tool I have found recently. Breathing through your nose at night apparently creates alkalinity in the body and promotes best quality sleep."