Gisele Bundchen has bought an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion across the water from Tom Brady's home.

The 42-year-old model and Tom - who have Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, together - recently announced their break-up, and the catwalk star has already bought a property across the creek from the NFL icon.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s - not that they would - but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other."

Gisele first viewed the property - which has five bedrooms - in the middle of August, and she reportedly closed the deal on October 6.

Earlier this month, Gisele enjoyed a "relaxing" vacation with her kids after finalising her divorce.

The model took her children to their Costa Rica home for a "little vacation".

A source said at the time: "Gisele took her kids to their Costa Rica home.

"After the divorce was settled, she wanted to get away to her happy place. They have been relaxing, playing with their dogs on the beach and surfing. They wanted to get away from it all and have a little vacation."

Tom and Gisele confirmed their split via statements released on social media.

Tom wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Gisele confessed that the celebrity duo had "grown apart".

The model wrote in her statement: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."