Lauren London has "just started" healing from Nipsey Hussle's death.

The rap star was fatally shot in Los Angeles in March 2019, aged 33, and Lauren - the mother of his six-year-old son, Kross - is still coming to terms with his death.

Lauren, 37 - who dated the rapper from 2013 until his death - said: "It's something that will continue forever. Healing is not like a straight arrow: it goes up and down, so I don't think that I am done with anything."

Lauren subsequently explained that her healing "requires practice".

She told E! News: "I used to always pray for understanding, and now it's the overstanding. It is the bird's eye view of it all."

Last year, Lauren admitted that Nipsey's death has changed how she approaches her career.

The actress said: "Moving forward in my life, I kind of don't want to do anything that I can't really truthfully contribute."

Despite this, Lauren was always determined to return to her acting work.

She's also been eager to set a good example for her kids by returning to work.

Lauren - who has Kameron, 13, with rap star Lil Wayne - said: "We can't stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it's important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time.

"But especially for my eldest son because he's just a little more aware."

Lauren believes that Nipsey would've supported her acting return, too.

She shared: "We will continue moving on as we had to, as he would want us to."