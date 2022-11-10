Khloe Kardashian rejected numerous Met Gala invites before making her debut in 2022.

The 38-year-old star attended the annual fundraising gala in New York City earlier this year, even though she's "not big on red carpets".

Khloe explained: "I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go. I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear."

Khloe was convinced to attend the latest edition of the Met Gala by her sister Kim.

During an episode of 'The Kardashians', Khloe shared: "Good old Kimberly has a way with words. And I am also sort of a pushover with some things, and I guess I allowed her to push me over."

Kim, 42, was desperate to see her sister at the Met Gala.

She said: "Khloe has always been really nervous to go to the Met. So I was like, ‘You’re gonna look amazing. You’re gonna use my glam. We’re gonna get ready together. We’re gonna make this the best experience ever.'"

Meanwhile, Khloe recently revealed that her surgical scar is healing "wonderfully".

The TV star underwent an operation to have a small bump removed from her cheek, and she provided some insight on the healing process.

A Twitter follower said: "Koko, so proud of you for taking care of your skin and rocking your band-aid at all these high-fashion events. Do you know when you get to take it off?"

Khloe then replied: "Trust me it's not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be. Right now it's healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it's healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I'm not sure I will go that long. (sic)"