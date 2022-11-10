Justin Theroux has voiced his support for Jennifer Aniston after she opened up about her IVF journey.

The 53-year-old actress recently revealed that she was fiercely determined to have a baby at one point in time, and Justin - who was married to Jennifer between 2015 and 2017 - has sent a supportive message to the 'Friends' star.

After Jennifer posted images from her Allure magazine photoshoot on Instagram, Justin replied with a fist bump and a heart emoji.

Some of Jennifer's showbiz pals - including the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Rowland and Lily Collins - left supportive messages in the comments section, too.

Amanda Kloots also voiced her support for the actress, writing: "You look incredible and the article is extremely powerful!! (sic)"

In the interview, Jennifer insisted that she has "zero regrets" about her IVF journey.

The actress suggested that her fertility struggles have actually made her stronger.

She said: "All the years and years and years of speculation ... It was really hard.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Jennifer insisted she doesn't dwell on her IVF journey and she's now looking to the future.

She explained: "I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore."

Jennifer - who was married to Hollywood star Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005 - also rubbished the suggestion that the reason she didn't have a baby was because she was "selfish".

She added: "I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."