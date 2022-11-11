Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are "very in love".

The 41-year-old actor and the 25-year-old actress have been quietly dating for more than a year, and Chris has "never been happier".

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They are very in love and their relationship is serious. Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba."

Chris and Alba have managed to keep their romance under wraps until now. But their friends and family have been aware of their burgeoning relationship for months.

The Hollywood star was also named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive earlier this month, and Chris admitted that he's recently become more health-conscious than ever.

He shared: "In the good ol' days I could eat whatever I wanted, do a couple workouts per week and be okay.

"That is not the case anymore. If I have two beers, I wear it. I haven't had to play a role like Captain America in a while so things like diet and workout regimen haven't been on my radar. But getting older, things are clicking and sore and it's harder to wake up, you have less energy."

Chris admits that turning 40 has proven to be a turning point in his life.

He said: "You know what it is? It's that it happened so quickly. A year ago I wasn't thinking about any of this. I was someone who was lucky enough to not really think much of it in my 30s and then I hit 40 and it all came at once."

Chris has enjoyed huge success during his time in the movie business. But now, he feels ready to take his "foot off the gas" and relax.

He said: "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas.

"I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."