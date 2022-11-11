Kris Jenner has wished her "amazing partner" Corey Gamble a happy birthday.

The 67-year-old star has taken to Instagram to post a heartfelt birthday message to Corey, who turned 42 on Thursday (10.11.22).

Alongside a series of photos, Kris wrote: "Happy birthday my love @coreygamble. You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach! Thank you for bringing so much love and light into my life. You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are and I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love you bab. (sic)"

Corey - who started dating Kris in 2014 - then replied: "Love you bab. Your my everything. (sic)"

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream, also celebrated her six birthday on Thursday.

And Kris took to social media to hail her granddaughter's special day.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to my little Dream girl who is the light of our lives!!! You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy. I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!! You make me laugh so hard I cry. You are strong, smart, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful… you have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice. You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me. I’m so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!! Lovey xo (sic)"