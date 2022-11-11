Roman Kemp has urged fans to "focus on their food."

The 29-year-old star admitted that - like 81 percent of others - he is often "guilty" of scrolling through his phone while eating and has teamed up with food delivery app UberEats to create the 'Mindful Mouthful' audio guide to help listeners combat their stress levels with meditative sessions.

He said: "Anyone who knows me knows I’m passionate about mindfulness - it’s a great tool to help you navigate the chaos of daily life and stay present in the moment. So I’m really pleased to be teaming up with Uber Eats to launch the Mindful Mouthful audio guide - I’m often guilty of scrolling on my phone or answering emails whilst I eat, but focusing on your food is really important to help you decompress after a busy day, but also make sure you’re enjoying every bite. Next time you’re ordering in, why not have a listen!"

A survey conducted by Uber found that one in two British adults admitted to feeling "stressed" or "burnt out" in the last month and 68 per cent of millennials claimed to eat while working.

Matthew Price, General Manager Uber Eats UK and Ireland, said: “We live in a society that encourages us to go, go, go. 'Mindful Mouthful' has been created to help everyone embrace the art of doing less…don’t feel guilty about taking a moment for yourself, because that’s important too. And what better time to reset than when you’re waiting for your Uber Eats to arrive.”

'Mindful Mouthful' is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.