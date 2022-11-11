Britney Spears's legal team wants her father to be held in contempt of court.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has filed a motion for sanctions against Jamie Spears and his lawyers after accusing them of intentionally seeking to disclose his client's private medical records in order to embarrass and intimidate her.

In the motion, Mathew accused Jamie and his team of "abusing" the discovery process and using "bad faith litigation tactics", after Judge Brenda Penny - who is overseeing the ongoing dispute - admonishing them at a hearing last month for submitting the records.

The judge said: “As these documents have already been sealed by previous court orders, it is highly inappropriate and contrary to the court orders for Mr. Spears to offer these documents in support [of his motion].

“Mr. Spears and his counsel fail to provide any explanation as to their decision to file previous sealed documents or to oppose the present motion in light of the parties stipulated protective order."

Britney's lawyer argued in his new filing that Jamie and his team attempted to violate the 'Gimme More' singer's constitutional and common law rights to privacy by disclosing her private medical records after failing in a bid to have the court order the 40-year-old pop star to be deposed.

Mathew argued Jamie has engaged in a “scorched earth litigation campaign against Britney Spears" since he was suspended as conservator of her affairs in September 2021, and has set out to embarrass and intimidate his daughter, as well as generate wasteful legal expenses to seek payment from her estate.

The patriarch had submitted various attachments, including Britney's medical records, in his unsuccessful motion to have his daughter be ordered to sit for a deposition, despite the 'Womanizer' hitmaker's demand they be sealed.

He wrote: “The motivation for Mr. Spears’s backdoor effort to 'unseal' his daughter’s sensitive, confidential information, including medical information, was to embarrass and intimidate her, and to generate more needless expense, while futilely trying to 'vindicate' himself.”

The lawyer believes Jamie and his team should be sanctioned $20,000 and potentially found in contempt of court.