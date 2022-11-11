Elon Musk has warned Twitter staff to prepare for "difficult times ahead."

The 51-year-old business magnate recently acquired the micro-blogging platform in a deal worth $44 billion and in his first email to staff noted the "dire" state of the economy and revealed his plans to end remote working.

In the email - obtained by The Verge - he said: "Frankly, the economic picture ahead is dire, especially for a company like ours that is so dependent on advertising in a challenging economic climate. Moreover, 70% of our advertising is brand, rather than specific performance, which makes us doubly vulnerable! Twitter Blue is our top priority. Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn. We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscribption [based.]. The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed."

The Tesla founder went on to add that over the next few days the workforce will be tasked with finding and spending any spam accounts, trolls and bots and gave leeway to those physically unable to travel to the office for work.

He added: "Over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam. Obviously, if you are physically unable to travel to an office or have a critical personal obligation, then your absence is understandable.