Kim Kardashian has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who claims to "communicate with [her] telepathically".

The 42-year-old reality star has taken legal action against the unnamed guy, who she claimed has tried to access her California home on multiple occasions while she has been away, having expressed a desire to be her business partner.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kim stated the man tried to access her house on three separate occasions in August this year and has met with her private security team, who told him she had no interest in any contact with him.

She wrote in a declaration to the court: "I am informed that (the person) attempted to access my residence on three separate occasions in August 2022. He presented a letter seeking to be my business partner. I am informed that he stated he traveled to CA for the purpose of meeting me. I have never contacted him. He expressed his frustration that I had not responded to him.

"I am informed that my private security has met with him and informed him that I have no desire to have any contact with him. I am informed that (the man) told my private security that he possesses a gun.”

Kim claimed the unwanted visits persisted while she was travelling, citing a recent trip to New York, and that his unwanted attention also continued online.

She wrote: “I am informed that he attempted to gain access to my hotel during my recent trip to New York...

"I am further informed that (the man) has made numerous posts referencing me on social media. In one of the posts, he claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically."

The 'Kardashians' star - who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West - is concerned the man may "further escalate to physical violence" because he had said he was armed, prompting a judge to grant the temporary restraining order ahead of a full hearing next month.