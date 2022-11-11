Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger "truly loathed" each other for a while.

The 76-year-old actor starred in the 1992 comedy movie 'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot' alongside Estelle Getty but admitted he was tricked into signing up for the flop because he'd heard his rival wanted the project.

He said: "We couldn’t stand to be in the same galaxy together for a while. We truly, truly loathed each other. He’s quite clever. He goes around town saying, ‘I can’t wait to do this film…’ I go to my agent, ‘Get that thing away from him. Get people options on me.’ I got it and I said, ‘What a piece of s*** this is.’ He goes, ‘Ha ha ha!’ At least I wasn’t pregnant in a film Arnold. We’re even."

Meanwhile, the 'Rocky' star went on to of sparring with boxing legends over the years, which often led to injury.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', he added: "“I sparred with Ali, Joe Fraser gave me 11 stitches and that was in about two seconds. I was thinking about using him instead of Mr T in Rocky 3. I said, ‘Let me use a real fighter.’ That’s not a good idea. They don’t know how to stop pulling their punches, that’s the whole point. They think, ‘I’ll just follow through’. Earnie Shavers literally almost beat me to death without trying. [He was] wearing 20 ounce gloves. Imagine if he was angry!

"I thought, ‘What’s the big deal guys?’ I tell you what, you stand in there, [he said] ‘You’re supposed to play a goalie, I’m going to tell you exactly where I’m going to kick it [the ball] and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it.’ I stand in the corner and all I hear is this [woosh]… next thing I know, my finger’s broken. It [the ball] tore through the back of the net and broke a window. I learned my lesson, I tell you that!"

