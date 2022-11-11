Chad Stahelski has revealed that 'John Wick: Chapter 4' will be the longest movie in the franchise yet.

The 54-year-old filmmaker is returning to direct the fourth film in the series – which stars Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin – and explained that the movie makes the most of the additional screen time.

In an interview with Collider, Chad said: "Look, I've watched this thing now, this version of the cut, close to 100 times, and another 100 by the end of the month at least. And this is the first one that we watch.

"I don't get bored at all. It's my own film. I know it's weird to say, but I watch it, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm still in the movie.' It doesn't take me out. I don't ever feel like, 'F***, just end this thing already. I can't watch it again.' You know what I mean?"

Chad added: "Keanu and I, and the really tight circle that I have around us, we've watched, every week. We have a little group. 'Let's just watch it one more time to make sure we're not talking ourselves into something.'"

The director explained that it was always part of the planning to make the movie, which will be released in March 2023, longer.

He said: "I mean, we wrote a longer movie. We wrote a bigger movie. We wrote a longer script. We wrote at least a third more scenes than the last one. We expect it to be more. We've always expected it to be more.

"And I think the test, or at least what we're judging ourselves by, is that worth it with how we executed what we want it to be more or not? And I think the answer's yes."