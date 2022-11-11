Robbie Williams's plans for a skincare line have faced opposition from Yves Saint Laurent.

The 'Angels' singer made a trademark application over the summer for a beauty brand called Hopeium - which would include cleansers, serums, moisturisers, and perfumes - but the fashion house have formally raised an objection with the Intellectual Property Office, arguing the 48-year-old pop star's proposed moniker is too similar to their own fragrance, Black Opium Eau de Parfum.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “This has put a spanner in the works for Robbie.

“Nothing can proceed until a decision has been reached.

“It could be costly if he has to go back to the drawing board when it comes to the name because that could impact the whole brand and how it is marketed.

“YSL feels it has a case if Robbie is selling similar products.

“It’s intervention has caused headaches all around.”

It was recently explained the former Take That star was very excited about his new project and felt the brand name was very fitting.

A source previously said: "Robbie is open to everything and anything — and Hopeium is his brainchild.

"It means having an irrational sense of optimism, which is very Robbie.

"He has trademarked the name in the UK and US and it covers a range of skincare products, including cleansers, serums and moisturisers. There are scents included as well.

“Robbie has always had a ‘reach for the sky’ mentality and he is willing to give everything and anything a go.

"He likes being busy and this new project is something he can really get his teeth into."

Meanwhile, Robbie recently admitted he is trying to find a balance between his career and being a present father for his and wife Ayda Field's four children.

He said: "I am trying to figure out how to go on tour and be a dad.

"I was watching an interview with an actor and he said he didn’t see his kids grow up.

"Coming out of COVID — where I spent two and a half years with them and now I am going to do my job again — it’s like a Rubik’s Cube that brings up new things you have to figure out."