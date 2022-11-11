Rio Ferdinand was "delighted" to receive his OBE from Prince William.

The 44-year-old sports star received the honour for his services to charity and football on Tuesday (08.11.22) but joked that the royal - who became heir to the throne when his father became King upon the death of Queen Elizabeth - was "out of order" because he couldn't resist pointing out that his beloved Aston Villa had beaten Rio's former club a few days before.

He said: "I was delighted by that. He was a bit out of order if I must be honest. Aston Villa, his team he supports, beat Man United at the weekend and that was the first thing he said. But no it was great, it was great to see him.

The former England player is now married to Kate Ferdinand, 31, and has 23-month-old Cree with her but has Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and Tia, 11 with late former wife Rebecca Ellison, while William has Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and four-year-old Prince Louis with Catherine, Princess of Wales and explained that the pair just ended up chatting about their respective families.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', he added: "I've been lucky to meet him quite a few times so talking about family really. How your family are doing, how mine are doing and I was just - no matter how many times you meet someone of that stature, you walk in and your knees are buckling all over the place and nervous. Yeah definitely - it’s the future King man. It’s Prince William man, there’s levels!"

