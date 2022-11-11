James Gunn and Peter Safran map out '10-year plan' for DC

Published
2022/11/11 12:00 (GMT)

James Gunn and Peter Safran are mapping out a "10-year plan" for DC.

The pair were recently appointed as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios and are responsible for the company's film, TV and animation projects and they have now outlined they are thinking in the long-term about the studio's approach.

Speaking at a virtual town hall with Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav on Thursday (10.11.22), James said: "The opportunity to make DC as great as it can be and as it should be – that is the reason why I'm doing this job because I know that Peter and I can do that."

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director continued: "We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight to 10-year plan of what it's going to look like in theatre, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters."

Peter emphasised that DC will focus on telling a single story across a number of films in a similar approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 56-year-old – who has produced superhero films such as 'Aquaman' and 'Shazam!' – said: "This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story. One beautiful big story across film, television gaming, live-action, and animation."

Gunn, 56, is known for focusing on misfit characters in his films such as Polka-Dot Man in 'The Suicide Squad' but did pay homage to DC icons such as Superman.

The filmmaker said: "I love Superman, and I love Batman. I love their interaction. I love the ways in which they're the same and the ways in which they are completely different."

© BANG Media International

jamesgunn petersafran davidzaslav

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Sports Story will be released next month for Nintendo Switch
Daniel Radcliffe loved the fast pace of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Florence Pugh offers to pay for call with Zach Braff
Jason Momoa 'doesn't like wearing clothes'

Recommended