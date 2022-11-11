James Gunn and Peter Safran are mapping out a "10-year plan" for DC.

The pair were recently appointed as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios and are responsible for the company's film, TV and animation projects and they have now outlined they are thinking in the long-term about the studio's approach.

Speaking at a virtual town hall with Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav on Thursday (10.11.22), James said: "The opportunity to make DC as great as it can be and as it should be – that is the reason why I'm doing this job because I know that Peter and I can do that."

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director continued: "We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight to 10-year plan of what it's going to look like in theatre, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters."

Peter emphasised that DC will focus on telling a single story across a number of films in a similar approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 56-year-old – who has produced superhero films such as 'Aquaman' and 'Shazam!' – said: "This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story. One beautiful big story across film, television gaming, live-action, and animation."

Gunn, 56, is known for focusing on misfit characters in his films such as Polka-Dot Man in 'The Suicide Squad' but did pay homage to DC icons such as Superman.

The filmmaker said: "I love Superman, and I love Batman. I love their interaction. I love the ways in which they're the same and the ways in which they are completely different."