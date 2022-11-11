‘Sports Story’ will be released next month.

The delayed Switch title - which is the follow up to the 2017 game ‘Golf Story’ - will make its postponed debut in December after it was first announced back in 2019 with a 2020 release but was delayed because of the developer Sidebar Games’ “ambitious” goals.

The game’s premise will explore from the golf-centric format - which was well-received at the time of launch and was nominated for the Best Debut and Best Debut Indie Game at the GDC Awards and the Game Awards respectively - but add tennis, fishing, dungeons and other features, such as mini games.

The updated drop date was unveiled at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase for the “all-out sporting RPG”.

The news was also shared on social on Wednesday (09.11.2022).

Nintendo of America tweeted: “Embark on an all-out sporting adventure and prove your prowess in golf, tennis, soccer, and more when Sports Story by @sidebargames launches on #NintendoSwitch in December! #IndieWorld.”

The games’ description reads: “In this all-out sporting RPG, you’ll rise through the ranks of the sports world and prove your prowess on the golf course, tennis court and football pitch.

“By raising your sporting rank you’ll unlock even more disciplines, including BMX, volleyball, cricket and more. But the game isn’t just about sports – hop on a train or helicopter to explore dungeons, abandoned ruins and the mysterious Wildlands, or kick back at the mall with its daily attractions, specialty sports stores and minigames.”