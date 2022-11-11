Florence Pugh joked she was going to bid for a Zoom call with Zach Braff.

The 26-year-old actress was quick to comment on her former boyfriend's Instagram post promoting an eBay sale to raise money for wounded veterans, but the 47-year-old actor reassured her he'd happily speak to her for free.

Zach shared a screenshot of the auction and wrote: "Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me. ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!(sic)"

The 'Don't Worry Darling' star then commented: "Im deffo bidding on this."

The 'Scrubs' actor replied just minutes later.

He wrote: "@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans….(sic)"

Another Instagram user remarked on the "flirting" between the former couple.

They posted: "@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you're flirting with @florencepugh here. [thumbs up emoji] (sic)"

In a since-deleted commented, Zach simply responded with a straight-line mouth emoji.

Florence admitted in August she and Zach had quietly separated earlier this year after three years of dating.

She said: "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

The celebrity duo started dating in 2019 but their age gap has always been a topic of conversation online.

Florence even hit back at the criticism in 2020, when she argued that her followers shouldn't be involving themselves in her love life.

After reading the negative feedback to a photo of Zach, she replied: "I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you.

"If those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me, because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me, and I don't want those followers."