Michael Ball says King Charles III is "a lovely guy”.

The West End legend praised the 73-year-old monarch - who took over the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away age 96 in September - and hopes to perform numbers with Alfie Boe, 49, with who he closed the 2017 Royal Variety Performance with a duet of ‘Bring Me Sunshine’.

The 60-year-old musical theatre performer told the UK edition of Closer magazine: “Charles is a lovely guy and he’s going to be a great King - we haven’t been invited to perform for him yet, but we hope we will! I’ve met them all. They’re a wonderful family, they really are. This nation wouldn’t be the same without them. Her Majesty was just a delight.”

Michael recalled the time he discussed his inability to do anything but performing when he collected his OBE from Charles in 2015 - an honour that Alfie was given in 2019 - back when he was the Prince of Wales, a title now used by his oldest son, Prince William.

He said: “I've met King Charles on several occasions. I remember when I went to get my OBE, and he said, ‘You’re still going then. How do you keep it up?’ I replied, ‘I can’t do anything else, Sir’ It’s always a special occasion when any of the Royal family are in the audience… It sounds naff, but it’s true.”

Alfie - who has worked with Michael following their meeting in 2007 - loves working with Michael because working with friends “makes the job a lot easier”.

He said: “One of the biggest things that seems to work is that we do get on well. We’re good friends first and foremost, really. When you’re working with a mate, it makes the job a lot easier.