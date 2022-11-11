Joe Jonas says keeping his marriage to Sophie Turner private makes him a “better person”.

The Jonas Brother thought he wanted to be “an open book” but soon realised he wanted to keep his relationship with the ex ‘Games of Thrones’ star, 26 - who he tied the knot with in 2019 - out of the public glare.

The 33-year-old musician told Mr Porter magazine: “I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating I realised that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.

Joe - who has two daughters with Sophie, two-year-old Willa and a four-month old whose name has not been made public - admitted to being “a little less scared” about fatherhood.

He said: “I’m a little less scared. You don’t need to check their pulse constantly to make sure they’re breathing. You get over those fears. I feel like a kid raising kids.

The ‘Devotion’ star - who plays pilot Marty Goode in the JD Dillard-helmed Korean War flick also starring Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors and Daren Kagasoff - knows his role in the movie could be a “distraction” away

Joe said: “I know I’m not going to be their first choice for the role, right? There’s a lot of good that can come with having a name like mine attached, but it can also be a distraction.

“I know I’m the new guy, so I wanted to be surrounded by great people who I know I can learn from. I know they were like, "Let’s see if this Jonas kid can do it." And though that’s for them to decide in the end, I was going to show them how hard I was going to work at it.”

Joe revealed he had to “unlearn” the schtick he had picked up as a Disney Channel star for his foray into more serious and adult acting projects.

He said: “The lingo on the set is the same, but the style is obviously different. Disney is slapstick and loud – the more Blippi you can be the better. I had to unlearn that.

“Everything is 10 steps back, even every facial reaction. If I had anyone else, I think I might have taken on this challenge knowing I might fail, but with JD, there’s a sense of comfort in knowing he won’t let me fail.”

The DNCE praised the “dragon slayer” Matthew McConaughey for his dishing out advice for his acting career.

Joe said: “He’s a dragon slayer. He’d share stories about the extremes he would go to to feel what his characters feel, standing barefoot on the ledge of a 20-storey building, his feet bleeding.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to go to his level, but for me, it meant I had to step up.”