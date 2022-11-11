Joe Jonas keeping his marriage to Sophie Turner private makes him a 'better person'

Published
2022/11/11 16:00 (GMT)

Joe Jonas says keeping his marriage to Sophie Turner private makes him a “better person”.

The Jonas Brother thought he wanted to be “an open book” but soon realised he wanted to keep his relationship with the ex ‘Games of Thrones’ star, 26 - who he tied the knot with in 2019 - out of the public glare.

The 33-year-old musician told Mr Porter magazine: “I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating I realised that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.

Joe - who has two daughters with Sophie, two-year-old Willa and a four-month old whose name has not been made public - admitted to being “a little less scared” about fatherhood.

He said: “I’m a little less scared. You don’t need to check their pulse constantly to make sure they’re breathing. You get over those fears. I feel like a kid raising kids.

The ‘Devotion’ star - who plays pilot Marty Goode in the JD Dillard-helmed Korean War flick also starring Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors and Daren Kagasoff - knows his role in the movie could be a “distraction” away

Joe said: “I know I’m not going to be their first choice for the role, right? There’s a lot of good that can come with having a name like mine attached, but it can also be a distraction.

“I know I’m the new guy, so I wanted to be surrounded by great people who I know I can learn from. I know they were like, "Let’s see if this Jonas kid can do it." And though that’s for them to decide in the end, I was going to show them how hard I was going to work at it.”

Joe revealed he had to “unlearn” the schtick he had picked up as a Disney Channel star for his foray into more serious and adult acting projects.

He said: “The lingo on the set is the same, but the style is obviously different. Disney is slapstick and loud – the more Blippi you can be the better. I had to unlearn that.

“Everything is 10 steps back, even every facial reaction. If I had anyone else, I think I might have taken on this challenge knowing I might fail, but with JD, there’s a sense of comfort in knowing he won’t let me fail.”

The DNCE praised the “dragon slayer” Matthew McConaughey for his dishing out advice for his acting career.

Joe said: “He’s a dragon slayer. He’d share stories about the extremes he would go to to feel what his characters feel, standing barefoot on the ledge of a 20-storey building, his feet bleeding.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to go to his level, but for me, it meant I had to step up.”

© BANG Media International

joejonas sophieturner willajonas glenpowell jonathanmajors

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves injures herself falling down the stairs
Millie Bobby Brown says Finn Wolfhard is 'a lousy kisser'
Kerry Katona says putting on two stone helps her 'save money'
Teyana Taylor wants more 'less is more' with injectables

Recommended