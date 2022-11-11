Millie Bobby Brown says Finn Wolfhard is a “lousy kisser”.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star admitted her 19-year-old co-star in the Netflix sci fi series set in the 80s is not very talented at tonsil tennis.

In a video for Vanity Fair, The 18-year-old actress was asked on Friday (11.11.2022): “You exclaimed 'kissing sucks!' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?,”

Millie responded: “He is.”

The interrogator confirmed the news, saying, “he’s a lousy kisser”.

The ‘Enola Holmes’ star had further bad news for the ‘Ghostbusters’ star as she doesn’t think he’s gotten any “better” at kissing as she done more scenes with Finn - who plays her character Eleven’s boyfriend Mike Wheeler in the show that also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Natalia Dyer - since then.

The interview probed more dirt, asking, ‘so he hasn’t gotten better”, to which Millie replied: “Not with me, no.”

The kissing review is thought to be the first time Finn has been given accurate feedback as Millie has not shared it with him, answering if she had told him with a simple “no”.

The interviewer quipped: “He’s going to find out.”

Millie seemed able to live that reality, saying: “That’s okay”.

This revelation comes after Millie spilled about how she met her real life love Jake Bongiovi - the 20-year-old son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi - who she was first rumoured to be linked to in summer 2021.

She said: “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”