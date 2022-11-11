Kerry Katona says piling on the pounds has helped her “save money”.

The former ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ winner admitted to being “miserable” after putting on around 30lbs but joked the plus side is the way it will help her cut her heating bills amid the cost of living crisis.

The 42-year-old television personality told the UK edition of Closer magazine: “I’ve put on about two and half stone and I’m now a size 14, which is making me miserable.

"But it’s really cold at the moment and the electricity bills are getting higher and higher. I just saw that and thought it’s better to eat more and get more insulation on my body and save money at the same time.”

Kerry admitted she is unhappy with her stomach after undergoing a tummy tuck in the past.

She said: “I had a tummy tuck and they took away my belly button and left a horrible bit that pops out at the top. I never asked for any of that.

“My stomach looks so swollen now. It’s just a mess. I’m like a f****** flat pack from IKEA, they just need to put me back together again.”

The ex-Atomic Kitten singer - who has daughters Mollie, 21, and Lilly-Sue, 19 with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 15, and Max, 14, with her ex Mark Croft and eight-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge with the late George Kay - and her personal trainer fiance Ryan Mahoney, 34, froze their embryos as they don’t want to have another child “straight away” as they are focusing on other goals.

Kerry said: “Me and the kids are more than enough for Ryan and but he hasn’t got any of his own kids biologically.

“We just want to make sure the option is always there in the future because he’s still only 34.

“We’re total workaholics at the minute so I don’t think we’ll have a baby straight away. We want to own our own house and keep building our brand.”