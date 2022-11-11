Adele is "more than ready'" to start her Las Vegas residency.

The 34-year-old singer postponed her stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January just 24 hours before the opening night and claimed COVID-19 had rendered her show impossible to put on but is said to have been "rehearsing 12 hours a day" to make sure she will eventually be able to open 'Weekends with Adele' on Friday November 18.

A source said: "Adele cannot wait for her residency to kick off, she’s more than ready. She’s put her heart and soul into preparing, she’s been rehearsing 12 hours a day and every little thing is in place and perfected. At this point it’s just a feeling of wanting it to hurry up and be opening night because now that everything’s ready the waiting is tough, it’s like the countdown to Christmas morning or something. Opening night is going to be an epic celebration, she’s going to have all her loved ones there!"

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker - who has been dating sports agent Rich Paul since 2021 but has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - is due to headline the concert in Sin City until March 2023 and a second insider claimed that she has been getting "so much support" from her significant other and is determined to "not let anyone down" this time.

The source told Hollywood Life: "Adele feels the love and she is more than ready to do this show and give her fans what they have been waiting for. She is getting so much support from her boyfriend, and he is so proud of her. She has worked so hard on this show and is going to deliver the best version of herself possible. She is determined to absolutely kill it and will not let anyone down this time around!"