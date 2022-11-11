Batman star Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

2022/11/11 23:00 (GMT)

Kevin Conroy has died at the age of 66.

The actor - who was best known for having provided the voice of legendary superhero Batman on 'Batman: The Animated Series' in the 1990s and also starred as the character in many other projects across several decades- passed away on Thursday (10.11.22), following a short battle with cancer.

A representative told TVLine: "It is with profound sadness that I send this to you today: Kevin Conroy, the quintessential voice of Batman, and a dear friend to so many of us, has passed away."

Following his death, 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill - who voiced the role of the Joker on the animated version of the DC Comics series - was quick to pay tribute to his former co-star, explaining that he "loved [him] like a brother."

He said: "Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated!"

Executives at Warner Bros. Animation were "saddened" to hear about the death of Kevin - who is survived by his wife Vaughn C. Williams - and noted that his performances will "stand amongst" other portrayals of the role as one of the greatest.

The statement read: "[We are] saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy."

