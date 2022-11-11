Lala Kent split from Don Lopez after posting a "thirst trap".

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star, 32, struck up a relationship with Don, 38,after meeting him on the set of her reality show earlier this year but explained that even though they had "a lot of fun in the bedroom", the pair had to go their separate ways because a social media post she created led to a lot of rumours about him.

She said: "Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster!"

However, the 'Out of Death' actress - who previously dated film producer Randall Emmett, 51, and has 18-month-old daughter Ocean with him - went on to add that she will "always have a place in her heart" for Don because he was the first person she had been intimate with since the demise of her longterm relationship.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s 'Jeff Lewis Live', she added: "He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him. The connection was great while it lasted."

The Bravo reality star split from Randall in 2021 after almost three years of dating as she claimed that he had been unfaithful to her but refused to "mourn" their relationship because it "wasn't ever real" in the first place.

She said: "I feel like I’m not suffering. Yes, there was a lot of betrayal. What he was doing behind-the-scenes

was not the same as the life he was portraying when we were around each other. So, it’s hard for me to come from a place of, like, mourning a loss when there was no loss because it wasn’t ever real."