Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his "failures" as a father.

The 67-year-old actor is father to Spencer, 39 with his first wife Doreen Alderman, Greer, 30, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner, Mason 21, and Jude, 17 with ex-wife Camille Meyer as well as Faith, 10, Gabriel, seven and five-year-old James with current wife Kayte Walsh and explained that he has been "working on a lot of things" when it comes to his family.

He said: "I work on a lot of things. I like the idea of being sort of a magnet. Try this, try that. Some of them don't work out, some of them don't. Kids are a big part of it now. I've dealt with some failings but I'm trying to iron it out now. Trying to sort them out."

The 'Frasier' star went on to add that his children are "beautiful" and remembered them as being "great people" when they were little.

He told PEOPLE: "They're beautiful too. I remember them when they were little and I know they were great people. So whatever they're going through now, can't tarnish that. They're still in there. The good person is in there. Fatherhood has never been better though. It's the greatest experience in the world, the joy every day of being with my kids!"

His comments come shortly after 'The Simpsons' voice actor revealed that he "cried" while reading a draft of a script for the upcoming Paramount+ reboot of the classic 1990s sitcom.

He said: "We're in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of 'Frasier', and it looks pretty good. I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy."