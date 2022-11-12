Aaron Carter reportedly did not want his memoir published.

The late pop star - who was found dead on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 - had been working on a book about his life up until his death but is said to have been against the idea of releasing it, just days after Ballast Books confirmed they will be bringing out 'Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life' this coming Tuesday.

A source told The New York Times' PageSix column: "Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped, so the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not! That’s against Aaron’s wishes!"

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker - who is survived by fiancee Melanie Martin and their eleven-month-old son Prince - dated 'Lizzie McGuire' actress Hilary Duff when they were both teen idols in the early 2000s and she condemned the decision to publish the book so soon after his death as "disgusting."

She said: "She said: “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work. To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."

Aaron's management team, Big Umbrella Management, thanked the former Disney Channel star for speaking out as they also condemned the release.

They said: “We as Aaron’s management would like to thank [Hilary] Duff for her statement regarding the book that is set to be released,” the statement read. “In the few short days following our dear friends passing, we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with several obscenely disrespectful and unauthorised releases.

"These releases include an album, a single and now it seems a book.

"This is a time for mourning and remembering an incredible soul lost, not heartless money grabs and attention seeking.

"We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates.”

Ballast Books have yet to comment on the statement.

Author Andy Symonds, who spent three years interviewing the former child star for his book, previously insisted he "owed it" to Aaron to release the book.

He said: "Aaron was a kind, gentle, talented soul not without his demons. He was so excited about telling his story, and I feel I owe it to him to release the parts we did complete.

“Aaron was an open book during the writing process. It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”