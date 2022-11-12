Jada Pinkett-Smith "cannot believe" her stepson is 30 years old.

The 51-year-old actress is mother to Jaden, 24, and Willow 21 from her marriage to Hollywood star Will Smith but he also has son Trey with ex-wife Sheree Zampino and Jada took to social media on Friday (11.11.22) to mark her stepson's milestone birthday.

Alongside a picture of Trey looking off into the distance, Jada wrote on Instagram: "Trey I can’t believe you are 30 and what a stellar 30 you are!"

The 'Red Table Talk' host went on to add that her "greatest wish" for Trey is that he will be able to "soar to new heights" as she thanked Trey for his love and concluded her post by jokingly adding that Will and Sheree had done a "good" job by welcoming him into the world.

She added: "My greatest wish for you is that the wings upon your heart continue to help you soar to the heights within your spirit that you are always reaching for. It’s been a joy to watch you fly higher and higher and become more free and wise as you go. I love and admire you. Thank you for loving me. Happy, Happy 30th Birthday. Congratulations @shereezampino and @willsmith —ya’ll done good"(sic)

Jada previously admitted that while having a blended family came a challenge to her because she "didn't have a blueprint", she later learned that the key to accepting the dynamic was in "maturity."

She said: "Trying to have a blended family and not really having a blueprint of that. We really had to figure it out along the way. For me, it was really about maturity. Just not understanding the marital dynamic, like, ‘OK, the divorce papers are sent, and people are over it, and this is done.’"